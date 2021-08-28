Cancel
Elizabeth City, NC

Woman arrested after man fatally stabbed in Elizabeth City

By Web Staff
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
 6 days ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - An Elizabeth City woman is facing first-degree murder after a fatal stabbing took place Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 300 block of Speed Street at 11:13 a.m., in regards to an unconscious man that was bleeding from his mouth.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 20-year-old Jahliel Johnson stabbed multiple times. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he later died.

During the investigation, officers on the scene located the suspect, 21-year-old, Ty'Chantiana La Maggie Lach Perkins, a short distance away from the initial crime scene.

Police say she is currently being held under no bond after she was charged with first-degree homicide. Perkins will appear in court on Monday.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to this incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

