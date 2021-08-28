Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holladay, UT

3900 South in Holladay partially closed due to water main break

By Spencer Burt
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLB16_0bg2SGo100

HOLLADAY, Utah -- A street in Holladay is closed Saturday evening due to a water main break.

Unified Police warned drivers that 3900 South is closed between Highland Drive and 1700 East.

No timetable for reopening was provided.

The break also appears to have caused a fairly large sinkhole in the pavement.

However, police say no homes or businesses have reported losing water.

FOX 13 has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Holladay, UT
Utah State
Utah Traffic
Holladay, UT
Government
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unified Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy