3900 South in Holladay partially closed due to water main break

HOLLADAY, Utah -- A street in Holladay is closed Saturday evening due to a water main break.

Unified Police warned drivers that 3900 South is closed between Highland Drive and 1700 East.

No timetable for reopening was provided.

The break also appears to have caused a fairly large sinkhole in the pavement.

However, police say no homes or businesses have reported losing water.

FOX 13 has a crew at the scene gathering more information.