Former Buckeye, Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins injures left knee in preseason finale

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDobbins ranks second all-time in rushing yards behind Buckeye legend Archie Griffin. Dobbins is also the all-time single-season rushing leader at Ohio State after running for 2,003 yards in 2019. For the 2019 campaign, in addition to the total yards, Dobbins also had 23 touchdowns and an average of 6.7 yards per carry. Dobbins ended his college career with 4,459 total rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns.

