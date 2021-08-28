Cancel
WWE

Real "old school" pro wrestling topped anything the new AEW has to offer

By Patrick Reusse
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entertainment provided by Verne Gagne's AWA wrestling organization was like watching an episode of "Zorro,'' and what super senior among us didn't love Zorro when he was dominating TV ratings for a time in the late '50s?. There were villains and misled authority figures having Zorro cornered every week,...

www.startribune.com

Cm Punk
Vince Mcmahon
Ray Stevens
Red Bastien
Verne Gagne
Ted Turner
