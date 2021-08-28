Real "old school" pro wrestling topped anything the new AEW has to offer

It can’t get any better than this stretch for pro wrestling fans as WWE presents SummerSlam, one of its original “Big Four” pay per view events, tonight from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and tomorrow evening offers NXT’s Takeover 36, a show that very well may have the best wrestling action of the week. That will be followed by Raw on Monday night, a program that needs to be very good for a variety of reasons, a Tuesday episode of NXT that could signal a new era for the developmental brand and another can’t miss Dynamite on Wednesday from a surging AEW promotion that sold out the United Center in Chicago last night for the expected return of CM Punk on Rampage. That one-hour effort followed the two-hour go-home Smackdown for SS, both of which aired after our Friday evening deadline, but were likely can’t miss shows in themselves. If you have access to Impact and catch Ring of Honor’s Glory By Honor second night this evening in Philly or their syndicated weekly show, you can completely overdose on squared circle action.