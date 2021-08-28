Ascension Parish opening Emergency Shelters Sunday morning
Ascension Parish Government will open 2 evacuation shelters at 8:00 am Sunday August 29 for residents fleeing Hurricane Ida. Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in the Gym, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave, Gonzales, (enter through the second entrance next to the Chapel), and Lowery Middle School, 2389 LA 1 South, Donaldsonville, will both be operated by Ascension Parish Government and will offer a minimum of amenities. Security will be provided by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.pelicanpostonline.com
