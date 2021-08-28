Google needs to copy Apple to extricate itself from its Play Store mess

Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google are two of the world’s most profitable companies, and their app marketplaces are among their most profitable endeavors: The cut Apple takes from App Store transactions approaches the revenue from iPads and Macs, and accounted for most of the $54 billion generated by the Services division in fiscal 2020. Now such practices are coming under increasing scrutiny. U.S. Senators and European regulators have griped about the “gatekeeper control” that Apple and Google have with their mobile operating systems. South Korea is poised to become the first country to impose curbs on the companies’ app marketplaces. And Apple still faces a court challenge from one of the world’s biggest gamemakers, even as it settled a related suit on what appeared to be favorable terms.