Albany, NY

A varied menu of consequences

By Steve Barnes
Times Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile some Capital Region restaurants suffered flood damage that ranged from mild to devastating, others had a nice bump in business following Tropical Storm Irene. The Mohawk River deluged Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In in Scotia almost to its roof, forcing it to close for the season, and the Hudson River's overflowing water forced a half-dozen restaurants on Troy's River Street to close for several days. But McGreivey's Restaurant in Waterford, at the confluence of the two dangerously swollen waterways, escaped the flood and served those affected by and responding to the natural disaster.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

 

#Hampton Inn#Food Drink#Illium Cafe#American#The Saratoga Farmers
