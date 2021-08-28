Cancel
The Football Fever: Quinn Ewers secures NIL deal with Ricart Automotive

By WSYX/WTTE
WSYX ABC6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State Football’s newest quarterback and the top recruit in his class has signed an endorsement deal with Columbus’ own Ricart Automotive. Quinn will be sporting a 2020 F250 Super Duty and Super Charged by Rabid Customs, Ricart’s high performance and custom vehicle shop. There is also a charitable component...

