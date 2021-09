Xbox's Gamescom 2021 stream was one worth watching if you're an Xbox Game Pass member. Not only is Humble Games teaming up with Xbox to bring all their indie titles to Game Pass on Day One - You're also going to be able to stream Game Pass games to your console via Cloud Gaming techniques! This means you can jump into a game of Sea of Thieves without needing to download it, for example. It's a huge step forwards for those of us who want to make the most out of Xbox's Game Pass games but don't have the storage space. Here's everything you need to know...