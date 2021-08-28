Huskies, Bees, Polar Bears all nab first-place finishes throughout week

An East Fairmont High golfer takes a swing during the Bee’s match against Fairmont Senior and Phillip Barbour at the Apple Valley Golf Course. Photo by Nick Henthorn

FAIRMONT — Golf season is in full swing now as the teams from East Fairmont, North Marion, and Fairmont Senior high schools look to improve every match and, most importantly, keep those scores low. Mission accomplished this week, as all three teams placed first in at least one of their outings over the past seven days.

FAIRMONT SENIOR

Monday, Aug. 23 at the Fairmont Field Club

Fairmont Senior, 177

Phillip Barbour, 210

Elkins, 219

Robert C. Byrd, 246

In the Polar Bears’ first match this week, they finished first out of four teams at their par-35 home course. Caden Musgrove was the medalist on the day, shooting 39. Logan Huffman shot 42, Landen Barkley shot 47, and Alex Wade shot 49.

Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Preston Country Club

University, 178

Fairmont Senior, 184

Preston, 192

Elkins, 215

Another round of golf, another medalist performance from Fairmont Senior. This time it was Logan Huffman, as the junior shot 40 on the par-36. For the rest of the Polar Bears, Landen Barkley shot 47, Tristan Wolford shot 48, and Caden Musgrove shot 49.

Thursday, Aug. 26 at Stonewall Resort

Fairmont Senior, 174

Lewis County, 240

Braxton County, 241

Make it a trifecta of medalists this week, as Caden Musgrove took home the honor on Thursday. Musgrove shot 38, Logan Huffman shot 41, Landen Barkley shot 43, and Landon Rowan shot 52.

EAST FAIRMONT

Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Bel Meadow

East Fairmont, 142

South Harrison, 147

Lincoln, 149

The Bees also secured a first-place finish in the first match of their week-long slate. Jake Laya and Traijon Cather both shot 47, while Tanner Bartholow and Stewart Greyson both shot 48, though with the match rules prescribing only the team’s top three scores to be counted, only one of the 48 scores were added to the team’s total.

Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Bridge Country Club

Buckhannon Upshur, 169

East Fairmont, 175

Bridgeport, 175

Grafton, 190

A first place finish in their first match, and a second place finish in their second match. Tanner Bartholow shot 42, Traijon Cather also shot 42, Jake Laya shot 45, and Blake Hunt shot 46.

Friday, Aug. 27 at Apple Valley

Preston, 184

East Fairmont, 189

Grafton, 204

Returning to Fairmont for their Friday outing, the Bees finished in the middle of the pack out of three teams. Traijon Cather shot 43, Greyson Stewart shot 46, Jake Laya shot 49, and Tanner Bartholow shot 51.

NORTH MARION

Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Oglebay Resort

Wheeling Park, 315

Buckhannon Upshur, 358

North Marion, 362

The Huskies started their week off with a trip to Oglebay Resort where they played on the acclaimed Jones Course, home to the West Virginia LPGA Classic for 11 years. North Marion’s Dylan Runner shot 79. Wheeling Park’s Luke Marsh shot 78, while Gavin Goodrich shot 70. BU’s Evan Coffman shot 84.

Thursday, Aug. 26 at Bridgeport Country Club

North Marion, 169

Bridgeport, 170

Phillip Barbour, 203

Lincoln, 236

Only two matches this week for North Marion, as they with some postponements. The Huskies made the most of their Thursday outing though, narrowly edging out Bridgeport to come out on top over three other schools. Michael Tarley shot 40, Will Lemasters shot 41, Evan Hall shot 43, and Dylan Runner shot 45.