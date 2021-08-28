Huskies, Bees, Polar Bears all nab first-place finishes throughout week
FAIRMONT — Golf season is in full swing now as the teams from East Fairmont, North Marion, and Fairmont Senior high schools look to improve every match and, most importantly, keep those scores low. Mission accomplished this week, as all three teams placed first in at least one of their outings over the past seven days.
FAIRMONT SENIOR
Monday, Aug. 23 at the Fairmont Field Club
Fairmont Senior, 177
Phillip Barbour, 210
Elkins, 219
Robert C. Byrd, 246
In the Polar Bears’ first match this week, they finished first out of four teams at their par-35 home course. Caden Musgrove was the medalist on the day, shooting 39. Logan Huffman shot 42, Landen Barkley shot 47, and Alex Wade shot 49.
Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Preston Country Club
University, 178
Fairmont Senior, 184
Preston, 192
Elkins, 215
Another round of golf, another medalist performance from Fairmont Senior. This time it was Logan Huffman, as the junior shot 40 on the par-36. For the rest of the Polar Bears, Landen Barkley shot 47, Tristan Wolford shot 48, and Caden Musgrove shot 49.
Thursday, Aug. 26 at Stonewall Resort
Fairmont Senior, 174
Lewis County, 240
Braxton County, 241
Make it a trifecta of medalists this week, as Caden Musgrove took home the honor on Thursday. Musgrove shot 38, Logan Huffman shot 41, Landen Barkley shot 43, and Landon Rowan shot 52.
EAST FAIRMONT
Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Bel Meadow
East Fairmont, 142
South Harrison, 147
Lincoln, 149
The Bees also secured a first-place finish in the first match of their week-long slate. Jake Laya and Traijon Cather both shot 47, while Tanner Bartholow and Stewart Greyson both shot 48, though with the match rules prescribing only the team’s top three scores to be counted, only one of the 48 scores were added to the team’s total.
Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Bridge Country Club
Buckhannon Upshur, 169
East Fairmont, 175
Bridgeport, 175
Grafton, 190
A first place finish in their first match, and a second place finish in their second match. Tanner Bartholow shot 42, Traijon Cather also shot 42, Jake Laya shot 45, and Blake Hunt shot 46.
Friday, Aug. 27 at Apple Valley
Preston, 184
East Fairmont, 189
Grafton, 204
Returning to Fairmont for their Friday outing, the Bees finished in the middle of the pack out of three teams. Traijon Cather shot 43, Greyson Stewart shot 46, Jake Laya shot 49, and Tanner Bartholow shot 51.
NORTH MARION
Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Oglebay Resort
Wheeling Park, 315
Buckhannon Upshur, 358
North Marion, 362
The Huskies started their week off with a trip to Oglebay Resort where they played on the acclaimed Jones Course, home to the West Virginia LPGA Classic for 11 years. North Marion’s Dylan Runner shot 79. Wheeling Park’s Luke Marsh shot 78, while Gavin Goodrich shot 70. BU’s Evan Coffman shot 84.
Thursday, Aug. 26 at Bridgeport Country Club
North Marion, 169
Bridgeport, 170
Phillip Barbour, 203
Lincoln, 236
Only two matches this week for North Marion, as they with some postponements. The Huskies made the most of their Thursday outing though, narrowly edging out Bridgeport to come out on top over three other schools. Michael Tarley shot 40, Will Lemasters shot 41, Evan Hall shot 43, and Dylan Runner shot 45.
