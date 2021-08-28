Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros return to full-strength lineup vs. Rangers

By Danielle Lerner
expressnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON — The Astros were back to looking most like themselves Saturday with their top seven hitters all in the lineup against the Rangers. Saturday was the first time the Astros had Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, Yuli Gurriel, Yordan Alvarez, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker together in the lineup since June 13. All seven spent some portion of the season on the injured list due to illnesses and ailments. This week Bregman returned from a months-long quad injury while Tucker returned from a bout with COVID-19, finally affording the Astros the opportunity to field a full-strength lineup close to what they debuted on opening day.

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Michael Brantley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Jose Altuve gets day off Friday vs. Rangers

ARLINGTON — Astros second baseman Jose Altuve got the day off Friday for the series opener against the Rangers, delaying the Astros’ return to their near-full opening day lineup. The last time the Astros started their full opening day lineup was June 11 in a 6-4 win at Minnesota. Third...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Astros cruise to yet another win over Rangers

Framber Valdez threw seven solid innings while Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa each homered, as the visiting Houston Astros earned their fourth straight victory, 5-2 over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night at Arlington, Texas. Valdez (9-4) allowed two runs on three hits, with one walk and seven strikeouts. Martin...
MLBexpressnews.com

Alex Bregman's return to Astros lineup coming Wednesday

Alex Bregman’s return to the Astros' lineup will come Wednesday after he was evaluated by the club Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. Following the Astros' 4-0 win over the Royals, manager Dusty Baker said Bregman will be activated from the injured list and play in Wednesday afternoon's series finale. Bregman...
MLBnumberfire.com

Jose Altuve in Astros' Saturday lineup

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Altuve is getting the nod at second base while batting leadoff against Rangers starter Kolby Allard. Our models project Altuve for 1.3 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 13.7 FanDuel points.
MLBnumberfire.com

Carlos Correa not in Astros' Sunday lineup

Houston Astros infielder Carlos Correa is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Correa is being replaced at shortstop by Aledmys Diaz against Rangers starter Taylor Hearn. In 516 plate appearances this season, Correa has a .275 batting average with an .849 OPS, 20 home runs, 86...
MLBBirmingham Star

Astros erase four-run deficit, edge Rangers

Michael Brantley had three hits, including a two-run single during Houston's five-run seventh inning, and the Astros rallied from four runs down to beat the Texas Rangers 5-4 on Friday night at Arlington, Texas. The Astros broke out in the seventh against the Rangers' bullpen, thanks to Jake Meyers' two-run...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros complete dramatic comeback against Rangers

ARLINGTON — Martín Maldonado watched from second base as Aledmys Díaz sent a deep fly ball to center field. The ball pounded leather. Maldonado put his head down and ran, starting his slide head-first as the ball bounced in the dirt in front of him. As he skidded wildly, helmet toppling to the ground, he managed to reach out with his left hand and gain traction on the corner of third base with his fingertips. He was safe, the Astros’ go-ahead run still alive and well.
MLBTemple Daily Telegram

Bregman returns to Astros lineup, scores winning run in 6-5 victory

HOUSTON — Alex Bregman had two hits and an RBI in his first action in more than two months, and he scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a groundout by Jake Meyers to lift the Houston Astros to a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Astros aim to halt road woes vs. Lone Star State rival Rangers

The Houston Astros have looked dominant against the Texas Rangers at home in recent years. It’s been a different story on the road, however. Looking to avoid a seventh straight defeat at Arlington, Texas, the Astros will open a three-game set against the Rangers on Friday night. Since the start...
MLBhoustonmirror.com

Astros look to wrap up series win vs. Rangers

Framber Valdez seems to have regained at least some of the strong form he displayed to open this season. He was unhittable the last time he faced the Texas Rangers. The left-hander looks to build on one of his best outings of the season and help the visiting Houston Astros to a fourth straight victory on Saturday night against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas.
MLBSportsGrid

August 29 MLB Betting Guide: Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Total: 9 Over (-106) | Under (-114) Odds to Win World Series: Astros +410 | Rangers NA. Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Prediction and Picks. The Rangers can play the spoiler to the Astros sweep despite a tough matchup, facing a pitcher with a low K rate. The Bet: Rangers...
MLBhoustonmirror.com

Astros' Alex Bregman (quad) to return to lineup vs. Royals

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman returns to the lineup Wednesday after missing the past two-plus months with a quad injury. The Astros finish up a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals in a matinee at Houston. "Hey y'all ... it's been a while ... see y'all this afternoon,"...
MLBYardbarker

Allard's Streak Broken By Potent Astros Lineup In Rangers' 5-2 Loss

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kolby Allard's streak of quality starts ends at four with Saturday night's outing. The Texas Rangers lost by a score of 5-2 on Saturday, as the Houston Astros' bats got off to a much better start against Allard than they did against Glenn Otto on Friday. Allard...
MLBAsbury Park Press

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers odds, picks and prediction

The Houston Astros (77-52) face the Texas Rangers (44-85) in the third and final game of their series as they seek the sweep Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field. Let's analyze the lines around the Astros vs. Rangersodds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBbigrapidsnews.com

Tucker, Correa homer for Astros in 6-3 win vs Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Carlos Correa sometimes refers to his swing as “sexy." His big three-run homer on Friday night certainly fit the bill. Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the eighth inning and Correa’s three-run shot in the fourth ended a 22-inning scoreless streak for the Houston Astros, who beat the scuffling San Diego Padres 6-3.
MLBNBC San Diego

Hosmer Leads Padres Loss to Astros

The Padres schedule in September is far and away the toughest in baseball. It's not off to a great start. A pair of Houston homers, some slacking from a veteran (1st baseman Eric Hosmer), and plenty of missed opportunities to score runs doomed the Friars in a 6-3 loss to the Astros on Friday night at Petco Park.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros call up outfielder Jose Siri

SAN DIEGO — The Astros are promoting outfielder Jose Siri to the major leagues, according to a video posted on reliever Bryan Abreu’s Instagram story. The video, taken inside the Constellation Field home clubhouse, shows Class AAA Sugar Land manager Mickey Storey gathering the Skeeters to inform them that Siri “is going to the big leagues for the first time.” Siri played in the Skeeters’ 3-1 win against the Las Vegas Aviators on Thursday, finishing 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy