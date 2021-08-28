Cancel
Video: UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet goes Bo Jackson on great touchdown run

By Larry Brown
Los Angeles-area native Zach Charbonnet had a huge homecoming game in his UCLA debut on Saturday, including a powerful touchdown run. Charbonnet, who transferred to UCLA after two seasons at Michigan, rushed for 106 yards on six carries in the Bruins’ 44-10 win over Hawaii. Most impressively, three of his six carries went for touchdowns.

