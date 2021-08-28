Astros shortstop prospect Jeremy Peña assigned to Class AAA Sugar Land

Pitching, pitching and more pitching. That was the focus on Wednesday, for both good and bad reasons. Let's start with the good. Max Fried is on fire right now. In his latest start, he limited the Dodgers to just two runs while striking out nine over six innings of work. Over his past seven starts, Fried has a 1.76 ERA with 46 strikeouts to just five walks. The fastball is sitting 94, the breaking pitches are working, and the control is on point. This might be the best version of Fried we've seen yet.