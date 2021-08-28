Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros shortstop prospect Jeremy Peña assigned to Class AAA Sugar Land

By Danielle Lerner
expressnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON — The Astros announced Saturday that No. 4 prospect shortstop Jeremy Peña, who underwent wrist surgery on April 21, was assigned to Class AAA Sugar Land. Peña was expected to begin the season at the Class AAA level before he injured his left wrist while making a defensive play in a game at the Astros’ alternate training site in April. He missed the first few months of the season after surgery but has since completed a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League and now has the opportunity to get a month of minor-league games under his belt playing for Sugar Land.

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro León
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Astro
Person
José Alguacil
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Sugar#Estrellas De Oriente#Dominican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' José Urquidy works four innings in rehab start for Sugar Land

Astros righthander José Urquidy threw four innings for Class AAA Sugar Land on Tuesday night in his first rehab start since going to the injured list June 30 with shoulder soreness. Urquidy, who allowed one run on four hits against Oklahoma City at Constellation Field, threw 35 of his 49...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: 2 players that could be DFA’d for Marwin Gonzalez’s return

With a Marwin Gonzalez’s reunion coming”real soon,” which Astro is on his way out?. On Thursday, Marwin Gonzalez told Mark Berman of Fox 26 News that he is “going to be back with the team soon, real soon.” The Houston Astros promoted the switch-hitter to the Sugar Land Skeeters on Thursday, after a week with the FCL Astros at the Spring Training facilities in West Palm Beach.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros are favorites to sign 1 Top 50 international prospect

Although the Astros’ farm system has been ranked near the bottom in MLB, they are favorited for one Top 50 international prospect. In MLB Pipeline’s latest Top 50 international prospect rankings, the Houston Astros were linked to only one prospect: Kenny Gomez, an outfielder from San Cristobal, Dominican Republic. The organization has been identified as the most active in Cuba in regard to scouting, but none of the recent verbal agreements or signings made the Top 50.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros Prospect Report: August 21st

Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (52-40) won 12-11 (BOX SCORE) France got the start but ran into some trouble when the Dodgers scored 11 runs in the 3rd. The Skeeters rallied back with 6 runs in the 3rd on a Shaver solo HR, Garcia 2 run double, Siri 2 run double, and Costes RBI groundout. They would get 2 more in the 5th on a Siri solo HR and Dawson RBI groundout.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros' Alex Bregman scheduled to resume rehab stint with Triple-A Sugar Land

Alex Bregman resumed his minor league rehab assignment on Friday with Class AAA Sugar Land. Bregman hit leadoff and played third base during his first game action since Aug. 7. Manager Dusty Baker said Bregman would likely play only seven innings as part of the team’s gradual plan to reintroduce game action.
MLBexpressnews.com

José Urquidy to begin rehab assignment with return to Astros imminent

José Urquidy’s return to the Astros starting rotation seems imminent, leaving manager Dusty Baker and pitching coach Brent Strom with a slew of intriguing September decisions. Sidelined since June 29 with right shoulder soreness, Urquidy is scheduled to throw five innings on Tuesday for Class AAA Sugar Land against Oklahoma...
MLBchatsports.com

Astros’ Prospect to Watch: Outfielder Richi Gonzalez

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Jake Meyers has already made a large impact on the 2021 Houston Astros since being promoted from the Triple-A Sugar Land Skeeters to the major-league Houston Astros. Many casual fans around the league were a little surprised by the play of Meyers, who seemingly came out of nowhere.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros pitching prospect Austin Hansen undergoes Tommy John surgery

Astros pitching prospect Austin Hansen underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, the club announced Friday. Hansen, a right-handed starter drafted by the Astros in 2018, had a strong spring training showing this season but has since pitched only 25 2/3 innings in nine appearances with six starts for Class AAA Sugar Land. He has a 7.36 ERA with 27 strikeouts, 23 hits, seven home runs and 23 walks.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Removed for pinch runner

Bregman went 2-for-4 in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Mariners. Bregman's second hit came in the ninth inning, and he was removed for a pinch runner, an indication that the Astros are being overly cautious with the infielder who is just returning from a lengthy stay on the injured list due to a quadriceps injury. The run was deemed important at the time, and manager Dusty Baker didn't want to risk Bregman pushing it and aggravating the injury.
MLBClick2Houston.com

Marwin Gonzalez’s Astros comeback continues tonight with Sugar Land Skeeters

Marwin Gonzalez is getting closer and closer to returning to a Houston Astros team he was such a big part of from 2012-2018. Starting tonight, the longtime fan favorite will be just down the street with the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate, the Sugar Land Skeeters, as the Skeeters begin a six-game homestand.
MLBbigrapidsnews.com

Tucker, Correa homer for Astros in 6-3 win vs Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Carlos Correa sometimes refers to his swing as “sexy." His big three-run homer on Friday night certainly fit the bill. Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the eighth inning and Correa’s three-run shot in the fourth ended a 22-inning scoreless streak for the Houston Astros, who beat the scuffling San Diego Padres 6-3.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Carlos Correa: Connects on three-run home run

Correa went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-3 triumph over San Diego. Correa was responsible for one of three hits against San Diego starter Jake Arrieta with his fourth-inning long ball to center, though that was the shortstop's only hit of the game. In connecting on the home run, Correa extended his on-base streak to 16 games, a stretch that's seen his slash line increase from .268/.361/.469 to .277/.370/.481.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Kyle Tucker, Carlos Correa lift Astros out of offensive funk to defeat Padres

SAN DIEGO — Kyle Tucker took three steps down the first-base line, flipped his bat and began to jog. Life left Petco Park at the sound of his handiwork. The baseball he bludgeoned flew toward a set of right-field seats, stopping a team-wide slump. His home run afforded Houston a lead. The action before it most epitomized all of what this lineup has missed.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Interesting SPs to add; Gerrit Cole makes Yanks history; Kenta Maeda faces TJ surgery

Pitching, pitching and more pitching. That was the focus on Wednesday, for both good and bad reasons. Let's start with the good. Max Fried is on fire right now. In his latest start, he limited the Dodgers to just two runs while striking out nine over six innings of work. Over his past seven starts, Fried has a 1.76 ERA with 46 strikeouts to just five walks. The fastball is sitting 94, the breaking pitches are working, and the control is on point. This might be the best version of Fried we've seen yet.
MLBNBC San Diego

Hosmer Leads Padres Loss to Astros

The Padres schedule in September is far and away the toughest in baseball. It's not off to a great start. A pair of Houston homers, some slacking from a veteran (1st baseman Eric Hosmer), and plenty of missed opportunities to score runs doomed the Friars in a 6-3 loss to the Astros on Friday night at Petco Park.
MLBexpressnews.com

'I'm in the show': At age 26, Jose Siri called up for first time by Astros

SAN DIEGO — Mickey Storey summoned the Sugar Land Skeeters into the clubhouse on Thursday for a call-up celebration. Jose Siri sat to the skipper’s right, shirt off and mind elsewhere. He struck out in three of his four at-bats during a 3-1 win against the Las Vegas Aviators and had heard this same speech so many times before.

Comments / 0

Community Policy