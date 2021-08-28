Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Jasper, Jones, Morgan, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Jasper; Jones; Morgan; Putnam A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN BALDWIN, SOUTH CENTRAL MORGAN, PUTNAM, NORTH CENTRAL JONES AND SOUTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES THROUGH 800 PM EDT At 751 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Warfield, or near Eatonton...moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Eatonton, Madison, Monticello, Shady Dale, Meriwether, Ethridge, Godfrey, Resseaus Crossroads, Warfield, Willard, Rock Eagle 4-H Center, Central Georgia Experiment Stn, Plant Harlee Branch, McElheneys Crossroads, Stanfordville and Adgateville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST...40MPH