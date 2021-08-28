Heat Advisory issued for Cass, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-28 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Mason; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Richland; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Temperatures have fallen into the lower to mid 80s with heat indices below 100 degrees. Therefore the Heat Advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 PM this evening.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0