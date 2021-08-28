Cancel
Hae Un Lee, Lee’s Discount Liquor Founder, Dies at 79-Years Old

By Toni Gonzales
Off the Strip
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AWiO2_0bg2LvRp00

Lee’s Discount Liquor founder Hae Un Lee has died. The 79 year-old passed away from pancreatic cancer August 27.

Lee’s has been a staple in Las Vegas since its first store, Plaza Liquor, opened on Spring Mountain and Jones Boulevard. That was in 1981. Today, Lee’s is now the largest liquor chain in the Valley. According to the company’s website, the family owned business went from a single start-up to over 21 locations, and counting.

Along the way, Lee became a prominent businessman and generous giver to the community, even establishing Lee’s Helping Hand Foundation. Even with his own 501(c)3, his contributions continued with generous donations to the Keep Memory Alive organization under the Cleveland Clinic arm.

Lee was a loyal fan of the Las Vegas Golden Knights with many pictures of himself along with various Golden Knights players on his facebook page. On his business page, Lee’s Discount Liquor, the same is true as a picture of Vegas Golden Knight Alex Tuch stands is the business’s profile picture. Often Lee’s Discount Liquor hosted signings for the Golden Knights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31GQ3e_0bg2LvRp00

Just this past August, Lee was honored by the city of Las Vegas and Clark County. August 13, 2021 was declared “Hae Un Lee Day,” as the business celebrated its 40th anniversary of first opening its doors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BmFWG_0bg2LvRp00

Governor Steve Sisolak tweeting out his condolences after hearing the news. “Kathy and I join friends, families and loved ones in mourning the loss of Hae Un Lee, the founder and CEO of @LeesDiscountLiq. He was a great friend. This is a tremendous loss for our community – but Mr. Lee’s legacy will live on. We will keep his family close in our hearts,” Sisolak tweeting .

Lee leaves behind his wife, Sun Lee and two daughters, a son, and seven grandchildren. No public memorials have been announced as of yet.

The post Hae Un Lee, Lee's Discount Liquor Founder, Dies at 79-Years Old appeared first on Off The Strip .

Las Vegas, NV
OfftheStrip.com is a local, independent digital media company focusing on entertainment and lifestyle stories, profiles, and features delivering fast, innovative, interactive content for Las Vegas locals and lovers.

 https://www.offthestrip.com
