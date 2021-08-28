Cancel
Kerrville, TX

SILVER ALERT: Kerrville Police searching for 79-year-old man

By Claire Wallace
 6 days ago
The Kerrville Police Department is searching for a 79-year-old who was last seen on Thursday.

William Smith has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and may pose a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Smith was last seen at noon on August 26, at 2200 Block San Jacinto in Kerrville in a white, 2017 Ford Taurus with License Plate number 7NDBH.

Smith is described as white, 6 feet tall, 275 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in a dark shirt with khaki shorts and wearing glasses.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181.

