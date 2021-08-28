Cancel
Jackie's Warrior continues winning ways in H. Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes

El Paso Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalented thoroughbred horse Jackie's Warrior continued his winning ways in the closest of fashion. The three-year-old Kentucky-bred, who is owned by El Paso's Kirk and Judy Robision, came from behind in Saturday's seven furlong H. Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes at Saratoga Racetrack in New York and edged Life Is Good by a neck to win the Grade 1 race in a time of 1 minutes, 21.39 seconds. Typically, Life is Good has been most successful when taking the lead in a race.

