WATCH: Washington receiver Dax Milne make terrific catch along the sideline

There hasn’t been a lot to cheer for in the first half of the Washington Football Team’s final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens jumped out to a 16-0 lead, with Washington barely getting anything going on offense.

However, late in the second quarter, Washington finally moved past midfield when quarterback Kyle Allen found rookie wide receiver Dax Milne for a 26-yard connection along the sideline.

It was an impressive throw and catch.

Unfortunately for Washington, the offense sputtered again shortly thereafter, and the team brought on kicker Dustin Hopkins for a 55-yard field goal attempt.

He missed, and the Ravens got the ball in good field position.

In the first half, Milne leads Washington with two receptions for 33 yards. Antonio Gandy-Golden has been impressive, too, catching three passes for 27 yards.

That’s about it for Washington’s offense in the first half.