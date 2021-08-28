Cancel
Baltimore leads Washington 23-3 at halftime of preseason finale

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens lead the Washington Football Team, 23-3, at halftime in the preseason finale for both teams.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson started the game for Baltimore and got the Ravens deep into Washington territory immediately. However, Washington’s defense full of young backups sacked Jackson twice and forced a field goal attempt. The Ravens missed.

Baltimore brought out Tyler Huntley on the next drive and Washington has yet to stop him. Huntley has completed 14 of 17 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Washington’s offense couldn’t get much going. Quarterback Kyle Allen completed 10 of 22 passes for 100 yards. He did have a few drops, though.

Wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden has four receptions for 39 yards, while Dax Milne has two catches for 33 yards.

Washington’s defense has yet to force a punt. Meanwhile, Tress Way has punted four times.

As of now, Baltimore’s 19-game preseason winning streak looks safe, making head coach John Harbaugh happy.

