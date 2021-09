ORCHARD PARK – Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was able to get a good night of sleep Tuesday after he submitted to the NFL the team’s 53-man roster. In his first two years especially in Buffalo, Beane burned the midnight oil the night after the final cutdown because once the Bills’ list had been announced, he and his staff would spend hours and hours poring over film of players other teams had cut in case the Bills wanted to make a waiver claim.