PHOTOS: Tottenville, Curtis get together for controlled practice at Camp Huguenot

The last text message Matt Cavanaugh sent to his good friend Greg Knapp never got a response: “Bro, I am praying for you. You can pull through this.”. It wasn’t until later Cavanaugh learned the injuries Knapp sustained in an accident were more serious than he thought. The Jets’ passing game specialist was in critical condition. He was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle near his home in Danville, California on July 17. Knapp died five days later, sending shockwaves across the NFL community.