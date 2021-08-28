PHOTOS: Tottenville, Curtis get together for controlled practice at Camp Huguenot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Tottenville and Curtis high schools, fierce arch-rivals on the gridiron, exercised their options, practiced and broke-bread Saturday at Camp Huguenot. “The COVID rules and restrictions have limited us from scrimmaging teams outside our league and New Jersey, which we usually do,” Tottenville head coach Brian Neville explained. “So (Curtis) coach (Peter Gambardella) and I thought it would be an option for us to get a chance to play against someone else other than ourselves, before we open up next Friday night.”www.silive.com
Comments / 0