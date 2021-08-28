Quick take on prep football: Weaver Bearcats

Weaver's Jackson Williams attempts to get past Pleasant Valley's Nate Shaw during the 2020 Pleasant Valley at Weaver AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

2021 SCHEDULE

Aug. 20, vs. Douglas

Sept. 3, vs. Glencoe*

Sept. 10, at Pleasant Valley*

Sept. 17, at Piedmont*

Sept. 24, at Armuchee (Ga.)

Oct. 1, at Hokes Bluff*

Oct. 8, vs. Saks*

Oct. 15, vs. Wellborn*

Oct. 22, at Ohatchee*

Oct. 29, at Ashville

*Class 3A, Region 5 game

2020 RESULTS

Aug. 21, Douglas (A), L 48-18

Sept. 4, Glencoe (A), L 28-20

Sept. 11, Pleasant Valley (H), L 56-8

Sept. 18, Piedmont (A), L forfeit

Oct. 2, Hokes Bluff (H), L 62-8

Oct. 8, Saks (A), L 60-0

Oct. 16, Wellborn (A), L 69-0

Oct. 23, Ohatchee (H), L 56-6

Oct. 30, Ashville (H), L 61-6

HEAD COACH

Gary Atchley enters his first season as the head coach of the Bearcats. Previously, Atchley served as former Weaver coach Daryl Hamby’s offensive coordinator for eight seasons.

CLASS, REGION

Class 3A, Region 5

LAST YEAR

0-9 overall, 0-7 region. The Bearcats finished in last place in Class 3A, Region 5.

HOW IT WENT IN 2020

Weaver failed to win a game for the second consecutive season under former coach Justin Taylor. The Bearcats’ best shot at a victory came in an early-season contest against Glencoe. Weaver led 20-0 after the first quarter, but Glencoe scored 28-unanswered points to stun the Bearcats. For the season, Weaver averaged just 7.3 points a game on offense, while surrendering 49.0 points a game on defense.

KEY RETURNEES

QB/RB/CB Kaden Gooden, QB/RB/S Jackson Williams, WR/OLB Kohl Perry, WR/CB Jayden Sturkie, WR/S Jeffrey Miles, TE/DE Armane Burton, OG/DT Brayden Character, C/DT Brent Parks, RB/OG/DT Peyton Martin, ILB/FB Christian Marturello, ILB Richard Knowlton

OUR TAKE

After going 0-19 in two seasons under Justin Taylor, The Bearcats have nowhere to go but up. Enter Gary Atchley, who brings with him plenty of positive vibes and enthusiasm. According to Atchley, there is a totally different energy level at Weaver these days. Whether the Bearcats are working out, running or practicing, everything is “go, go, go.” Signs of progress were evident in a spring jamboree and summer 7-on-7 tournaments. On paper, Weaver will still have a relatively young team in 2021. But, this time around, it will return plenty of game experience — a luxury not afforded to Taylor. Many of the juniors and sophomores on this year’s roster were forced into game action at the varsity level as eighth- and ninth-graders. They took their lumps the last two seasons but should be in a better position to compete this year. The Bearcats play in a brutal region and likely won’t be in the playoff picture, but that doesn’t mean they can’t take steps in the right direction. A win or two would be big for a program that doesn’t have one since 2018. Weaver’s best chance may come early in the season. The Bearcats open with a three-game stretch against Douglas, Glencoe and Pleasant Valley. Those teams combined to win just eight games last season.

WORD FROM COACH ATCHLEY

“I've been so excited and pleased by the way these kids are getting after it. This is going to be a totally different team than what you've been used to seeing. I'll promise you that. I ain’t saying that's going to turn into a lot of wins, but I'm going to say we are going to be an exciting, fun team to watch on Friday night. That's all because of the way these guys work and what they do. It ain’t about me. It’s these guys and the way they’re buying in.”