2021 Preseason 4A-6A All-Calhoun County football team

Last week, Sylacauga caught an unexpected and unwanted breather when Lincoln was forced to forfeit due to rising COVID-19 numbers. "I think the bad thing is not being able to test your kids against what you had to fix from game one. … Just missing the physicality and getting used to it on Friday nights," Sylacauga coach Rob Carter said. "That is sort of an issue there. Good thing is more time, possibly, to hide anything or change anything that they were able to see, but we're just happy to be able to play."