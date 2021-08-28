Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Peloton under investigation by Securities and Exchange Commission

By CNN
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNduP_0bg2KJAW00
Peloton, the maker of exercise treadmills that have been recalled due to injuries, is the subject of an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CNN — Exercise treadmill maker, Peloton, is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security have also subpoenaed documents from the company related to how it reported those injuries, Peloton said in a recent annual financial filing.

The home fitness company recalled the Tread and Tread+ treadmills last May after the death of a child and 70 other injuries involving the products. The Consumer Products Safety Commission requested the recall.

Pets and objects could also get drawn into the machines, causing injuries to users, the CPSC said.

The company is also the subject of numerous lawsuits, as it acknowledged in its annual 10-K report filed with the SEC on Friday.

The recalls are expected to cost Peloton $165 million in lost revenue, according to company estimates.

Peloton dropped the Tread and Tread+ products from its website following the recalls.

The site has a new model up that was “thoughtfully designed with safety in mind,” according to the company.

The new machines will be available Monday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Cnn#The Department Of Justice#Tread And Tread#Cpsc#Sec#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
Related
EconomyUS News and World Report

U.S. SEC Investigates Crypto Exchange Developer Uniswap Labs - WSJ

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Uniswap Labs, the main developer behind one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Uniswap, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday https://www.wsj.com/articles/regulators-investigate-crypto-exchange-developer-uniswap-labs-11630666800?mod=latest_headlines, citing people familiar with the matter. Enforcement attorneys are looking for more information on how investors use...
Businesscryptopolitan.com

Breaking: Uniswap Labs is allegedly under probe by US SEC

The United States SEC has allegedly launched an investigation into Uniswap Labs, the entity behind the popular Ethereum DEX. The SEC is reportedly seeking to know how investors are using the platform. It doesn’t constitute any accusation of wrongdoings. Uniswap Labs, the development team behind the Uniswap DEX, is reportedly...
BusinessThe Verge

Workhorse accused of fraud and is facing an SEC investigation

EV startup Workhorse has been accused of touting fake preorders, accounting fraud, and hiding a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation from its investors in a new report published by short-selling research firm Fuzzy Panda. The report also contains allegations that Workhorse’s new electric vans are already breaking down for customers like Ikea.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

Is the Federal Trade Commission investigating McFlurry machines?

The United States Federal Trade Commission is reportedly investigating broken McDonald’s McFlurry machines. According to the Wall Street Journal, the FTC has contacted multiple franchisees looking for more information on its historically troubled machines used to make McDonald’s milkshakes, soft cones and the McFlurry. The FTC declined to comment on...
Marketsthefreepress.ca

Securities commission clears B.C. man of market manipulation

A panel of the B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) has dismissed allegations that a B.C. man and his company committed market manipulation. The panel found there was insufficient evidence to prove that Forum National Investments Ltd. or its chief executive officer, Daniel Clozza, committed misconduct in 2012 as alleged by the BCSC in an Amended Notice of Hearing.
LawCFO.com

Feds Investigating Peloton Safety Disclosures

Peloton has disclosed that three government agencies are investigating its reporting of safety hazards associated with exercise treadmills it recalled in May. The home fitness company initially rejected a request from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to recall its Tread Plus product amid reports that a child was killed in an accident involving the equipment and dozens of other users had suffered injuries.
Appleinputmag.com

Peloton faces investigations over the safety of its exercise machines

Peloton is facing multiple federal probes over its reporting of injuries that occur on its at-home exercise equipment. The company confirmed the probes in filings, stating that both the Justice Department and Homeland Security have subpoenaed it for documents and other data related to injury reporting. The Securities and Exchange...
Public SafetyPost-Star

Breaking down Peloton DOJ investigation over customer injuries

Peloton is under investigation by the U.S. government over reports of customer injuries related to its equipment. In May, Peloton recalled both its Tread Plus and Tread Treadmill after one child died, and 70 others were injured. John Divine, a senior financial markets editor at U.S. News & World Report, joined Wake Up with Cheddar to break down what this could mean for the company.
EconomyMysuncoast.com

Peloton acknowledges subpoenas, SEC investigation

(AP) - Peloton says it’s been subpoenaed by the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security for documents and other information related to its reporting of injuries and one death associated with its products. The exercise equipment company also said in a regulatory filing on Friday that the Securities...
U.S. Politicswkzo.com

U.S. DOJ preparing to sue Google over digital ads business -Bloomberg News

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department is readying a second monopoly lawsuit against Alphabet Inc-owned Google over the internet search giant’s digital advertising business, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-09-01/us-prepares-google-antitrust-lawsuit-over-digital-advertising-business?utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_content=business&cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The Justice Department sued Google in October, accusing the $1 trillion company...
New York City, NYNorwalk Hour

Richard Branson is Under Investigation by the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration is probing an anomaly from Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic space flight. After the New Yorker reported that the regulatory agency was looking into a deviation in the July 11 flight’s descent, the FAA confirmed to Reuters and other outlets that Branson’s aircraft “deviated from its Air Traffic Control Clearance as it returned to Spaceport America. The FAA investigation is ongoing.”
BusinessVirginia Business

FTC fines Capital One CEO for failing to file stock transaction

Richard Fairbank incurs $637,950 civil penalty over alleged Hart-Scott-Rodino Act violation. The Federal Trade Commission fined McLean-based Capital One Financial Corp. CEO Richard Fairbank a $637,950 civil penalty for violating antitrust laws in finalizing stock acquisitions, the FTC announced Thursday. The settlement must be approved by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
EconomyCNET

4th stimulus check? Latest on $2,000 petition, $1,000 for teachers, $600 for Californians

Stimulus checks and child tax credit payments this year have provided millions of families with much-needed cash during the pandemic. But one check families likely won't see in 2021 is a fourth stimulus check. They could, however, expect to get another stimulus payment for up to $1,400 if they've had a baby or adopted this year -- though it probably won't arrive until 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy