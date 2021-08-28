Cancel
NBA

Carmelo Anthony: 2011 trade happened because Nuggets were rebuilding

By Riley Gates
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2011 trade that sent Carmelo Anthony away from the Denver Nuggets and to the New York Knicks was one of the most memorable trades of the era, considering the hype that Anthony had as one of the league’s stars. At the time, it was rumored that Anthony wanted to go to the Knicks so he could play in a big market closer to home. But Anthony recently revealed that it was actually because of how the team was conducting business.

