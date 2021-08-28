Minico vs. Bonneville

The Golden Bears varsity football team took the field Friday night at Greensburg to open up the 2021 season. The Golden Bears started out down 14-0 early in the 1st quarter when the offense started to find a rhythm. Sophomore QB Eli Chappelow hit sophomore WR Alex Macharia from 33 yards out for the Golden Bears first Touchdown of the season. In the 2nd quarter, Chappelow would find the end zone on the ground from 3 yards out to tie the game at 14. After Greensburg scored 2 more TDs in the 1st half, SHS would go to halftime down 28-14. Greensburg would get 2 TDs in the second half before junior Jackson Parker would intercept a Pirates pass late in the 4th. That would set up the Golden Bears last score of the night which would be a 4 yard TD run by Junior Cael Lux to get to the final score of 42-21. Throughout the night, the Golden Bears offense found success running the ball behind the offensive line of seniors Bryce Shelton, Hunter Knose, Roman Scott and sophomores Jacob Harker, Jacob Dupont and Elias Jones. That unit would help the Golden Bears run for 227 yards as a team. Lux would finish the night with 146 yards on the ground to lead the Golden Bears. The defense battled all night and made it tough on Greensburg to move the ball throughout the night. Junior Jordan Marcum would lead the team in tackles followed by Shelton and Scott. Freshman kicker Aiden Helfer-Vasquez finished the night 3-3 on PATs. The JV team plays at home against Greensburg Monday night. The varsity team will have their home opener next Friday night against possible sectional 21 opponent Richmond.