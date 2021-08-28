Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marquette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Marquette County through 815 PM EDT At 748 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over K I Sawyer, or 13 miles south of Marquette, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Marquette County, including the following locations... Sands, Skandia, Little Lake and Carlshend. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH