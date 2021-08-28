Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sanilac by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sanilac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN SANILAC COUNTY At 750 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Gagetown to near Cass City to near Kingston, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Argyle around 800 PM EDT. Deckerville around 815 PM EDT. Forestville around 830 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Tyre, Palms, McGregor, Forester, Minden, Richmondville and New Greenleaf. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH