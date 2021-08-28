Cancel
Brown County, MN

Tornado Warning issued for Brown, Nicollet by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Brown; Nicollet The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Brown County in south central Minnesota North central Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 650 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles east of Sleepy Eye, or 7 miles west of New Ulm, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. Trained spotters have reported a funnel cloud. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near New Ulm around 655 PM CDT. Lafayette around 710 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

