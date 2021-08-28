Special Weather Statement issued for Bartholomew, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bartholomew; Shelby A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Shelby and northeastern Bartholomew Counties through 815 PM EDT At 750 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Columbus, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Shelby and northeastern Bartholomew Counties, including the following locations... Flat Rock, Hope and Geneva. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH