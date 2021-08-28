Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-28 16:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 450 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Arivaca along Arivaca Road, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Arivaca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
