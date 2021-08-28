Cancel
Knight scores twice, US routs Japan 10-2 in world hockey

dailyjournal.net
 6 days ago

CALGARY, Alberta — Hilary Knight had two goals and an assist to break Cammi Granato’s U.S. points record in women’s world hockey championship play, helping the Americans beat Japan 10-2 on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Knight tied Granato at 78 points with a goal in the first and broke the...

www.dailyjournal.net

