After a record-breaking year in U.S. real estate history, housing markets in certain cities are coming back down to earth in 2021. Real estate markets across the country have had a remarkable past year. The pandemic pushed many prospective home-buyers into the market, ratcheting up demand and sale prices: on average, U.S. cities have experienced a 5.43 percent increase in home sale prices, according to Insurify’s analysis of cities with the highest home sale prices during the pandemic. Competition to land a house has been incredibly high, leaving many buyers on the market struggling to keep up.