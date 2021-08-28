Cancel
Sports

Sweetwater County Fair Results Saturday August 28th, 2021

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

1st-$4,900, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Two and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:35.210. Pro Dream1289101-hd1-noJ. Bobroff14.405.603.206.20. Azoom Flash130254-hd2-hdJ. Dominguez3.202.402.40. Fiftys Delite131372-no3-noD. Carrillo5.207.30. Cd Lavishing Victory126723-no4-noD. Jimenez27.80. Cir Lady Moon1311046-¾5-½J. Virgen9.70. Jess Ya Please131165-hd6-1½L. Peralta1.70. Remington Steele129897-hd7-nkJ. Guzman22.00. Cd Lotta Okey Dokey131618-nk8-1½J. Valenzuela26.10.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Horse Racing
Sports
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Can Happy Saver Make His Connections Happy Again in G1 Jockey Club Gold Cup?

(Happy Saver / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) Wertheimer and Frere’s Happy Saver is out to protect his title and etch his name amongst a quality group of horses to secure multiple triumphs in the G1, $1 million Jockey Club Gold Cup for 3-year-olds and upward going 1 ¼ miles at Saratoga Race Course, which will host the 103rd edition on Saturday.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Gulfstream Park Early Entries, Saturday August 28th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Highjump Charlie , 118D. Boraco2-5-8Michael Fennessy. 5Pacific Legend (L), 118R. Maragh6-4-5Eduardo Nunez. 8Swipe Left (L), 124J. Gonzales12-8-12Jennifer Quinones. 9Wild Texas Tom (L), 118L. Panici3-4-5Vaughan Heard. 10Camp Pendleton (L), 118J. Rios4-3-5Antonio Sano. 11Luvnmesumcajun (L), 124M. Vasquez3-5-6Michael Yates. 12Staten Island (L), 118V. Lebron5-2-2Jeff Engler. 13Overstated (L), 118D....
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Golden Gate Fields Entries, Saturday August 28th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Hardy Chisel (L), 124F. Monroy6-8-7Selwyn LaGrone20/1. 2Klay Nation (L), 124A. Espinoza7-6-1William Delia6/1. 3Hula King (L), 124C. Herrera3-1-3Marcelino Trujillo9/2. 4Gentleman's Secret (L), 124P. Terrero3-4-6Marcelino Trujillo3/1. 5C'Mon Jenna (L), 120D. Lopez8-8-6Miguel Ramirez4/1. 6Ice Or Fire (L), 124W. Antongeorgi III2-6-1Jose Bautista7/5. 2nd-$11,000, Maiden Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Del Mar Barn Notes: Flashiest Returns in Saturday’s Del Mar Derby

(Del Mar / Photo Courtesy of Del Mar) POWELL HOPES FOR OCEANSIDE FLASHBACK FROM FLASHIEST IN DERBY. Leonard Powell-trained Flashiest is back at Del Mar where the 3-year-old gelded son of Mizzen Mast was last seen winning the Runhappy Oceanside Stakes on the opening day of a meeting down to its last five programs.
Elko County, NVmidfloridanewspapers.com

Elko County Fair Results Friday September 3rd, 2021

1st-$4,500, , 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Three Furlongs, Dirt, Hazy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:58.200. Exacta (2-1) paid $84.60; Quinella (1-2) paid $26.40; Trifecta (2-1-4) paid $167.40;. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd-$5,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Hazy. Off 1:33. Good. edged clear...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Finger Lakes Results Wednesday September 1st, 2021

1st-$12,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.310, 47.570, 1:00.220, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.720. Winner: B G, 6, by Mission Impazible-Lightning Pace. Scratched: No Entiendo, Two Step Slew. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Anything Pazible12424443-hd1-1½J. Cruz0.25. Zenato124413-12-hd1-½2-2W. Rohena7.50. Highwaytwentyseven124121-½1-hd2-½3-5¼L. Perez3.00. I Will Rock You124332-½3-1½44C. Camilo14.10. 3 (2)Anything...
Animalsdmtc.com

Grade I Debutante Lures Eight Young Fillies Sunday at Del Mar

Eight 2-year-old fillies will battle here Sunday over seven furlongs in the 71st edition of the Grade I TVG Del Mar Debutante, the annual championship race for juvenile misses at the seaside summer session. They’ll race for the prestige, black type and the winner’s share of a $300,000 purse. Besides...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Hastings Racecourse Early Entries, Wednesday September 8th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Klondike Gentleman (L), 122A. Reyes3-1-4Pat Jarvis. 4Eye Be Seeing You (L), 124R. Saunders4-1-3Robert Maybin. 2nd-$14,000, Claiming $8,000-$6,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Kick Up the Dust (L), 121A. Marti1-6-1Christine Ammann. 2Bakzone (L), 119A. Marti1-3-1Craig MacPherson. 3Under...
Animalsdmtc.com

Futurity Colt Stirs Del Mar Memories for Hall of Famer Casse

A fun story about the last time trainer Mark Casse had a colt win the Best Pal Stakes and then be favored for the Del Mar Futurity. The year was 2014. The horse was John Oxley-owned Skyway, who was ridden to victory in the Futurity-prep Best Pal by Stewart Elliott. Casse, recently inducted into racing’s Hall of Fame a year after being voted entrance, picks up the narrative from there.
Sportsdmtc.com

Pair of Graded Grass Stakes Top Program Saturday at Del Mar

Flashiest (outside) and Crew Dragon © Benoit Photo. Two graded grass stakes – both at a mile and one-eighth out of the track’s unique angled infield chute -- will highlight an 11-race card scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Del Mar – the Grade II, $250,000 Caesars Sportsbook Del Mar Derby and the Grade II, $200,000 John C. Mabee Stakes.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Ellis Park Results Combined Friday

1st_$12,500, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, tf., cloudy. Off 12:51. Time 1:02.89. Firm. Scratched_Another Rachel. Also Ran_Venus in Furs, Beyond a Million, Mapped Out, Decaf. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $11.80. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-3-4) paid $29.50. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $14.50. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$15,500,...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

G2 Prioress Preview: Souper Sensational Looks, Well, Sensational

(Souper Sensational / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) Live Oak Plantation’s graded stakes-winner Souper Sensational will look to build on a strong runner-up effort in a stakes sprint at Saratoga Race Course with a return engagement at the summer meet, headlining a six-horse field of 3-year-old fillies in Saturday’s G2, $250,000 Prioress contested at six furlongs at the Spa.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Del Mar-2-Add

2nd_$31,000, mdn cl, 2YO F, 5½f, clear. Off 4:02. Time 1:04.52. Fast. Also Ran_I'm a Giraffe, Artisan Dancer, Miss Reno, My Sweet Mary, Am Yisrael Chai, Unfaithful Ways, Malibuena. Daily Double (3-2) paid $47.60. $1 Exacta (2-10) paid $18.70. Quinella (2-10) paid $27.80. $0.1 Superfecta (2-10-6-9) paid $67.04. $0.5 Trifecta (2-10-6) paid $103.00.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Timonium-7-Add

7th_$49,680, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, clear. Off 3:42. Time 1:19.27. Fast. Scratched_Tam Char. Also Ran_Princess Kokachin, Tweet Away Robin. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-1-1-1/5) 4 Correct Paid $197.55. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-1/5) 3 Correct Paid $52.75. $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $17.20. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $11.70. $1 Superfecta (1-4-2-3) paid $174.40. $1 Trifecta (1-4-2) paid $56.40.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Evangeline Downs Entries, Thursday

1st_$15,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 2YO, 4½f. 2nd_$21,500, mdn cl $20,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 5f. 3rd_$28,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f. 4th_$30,500, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2 L), 7½f. 5th_$10,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi. Ambassador House120Miss Mabelee117. Rock On Cowboy120P T's Flash115. Gottatakehimto120El Ward118. Schemer123Thirsty Wind123. 6th_$18,500, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up,...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Penn National Entries, Friday September 10th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Tuffgirlsdontcry (L), 120J. Hernandez1-6-1Kathleen Demasi9/5. 4Buff's in Love (L), 120T. Conner4-2-3Michael Stidham8/5. 6Ornery Angel (L), 120J. Berrios6-6-6Thomas Smith8/1. 7Fast Intentions (L), 120J. Hernandez1-4-3Cody Beattie2/1. 8Given Achance (L), 120M. Inirio6-8-3Heather O'Hern12/1. 9Gottaflathaveher (L), 118D. Cora2-4-7Jose Bobadilla12/1. 2nd-$17,000, Maiden Claiming $16,000-$14,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares,...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Golden Gate Fields Results Friday September 3rd, 2021

5th-$23,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.240, 46.830, 1:11.510, 1:24.320, 00.000, 1:37.550. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Nowhere Man123532-12-12-22-21-1½F. Duran23.008.203.8010.50. Diamond Blitz125421-2½1-51-41-42-noA. Espinoza3.602.601.20. Respect the Hustle123114-23-14-13-hd3-¾W. Antongeorgi III3.002.80. Holy Ghost123365-25-85-154-½4-1¾F. Alvarado4.40. Alvaaro123643-hd4-2½3-hd5-205-28E. Roman13.00. Colour Me Happy1212566666I. Orozco6.10. $0.5 Pick 5 (6-5-3/6-5-5) 5 Correct Paid $4,253.85. $0.5...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Monmouth Park Early Entries, Monday September 6th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Simply Smashing (L), 123J. Torres7-4-5Eli Betancourt. 2Big Lee's Legacy (L), 118G. Corrales5-5-xJames Frangella, Jr. 3Tale Lights (L), 123M. Sanchez2-5-3Patrick McBurney. 4Moon Unit Zapper (L), 123I. Castillo4-4-2Gregory Sacco. 5Hot Little Number (L), 123H. Figueroa6-7-7Eli Betancourt. 6Ageless Artist , 118J. Ferrer3-3-5Joseph Mazza. 7Singleberylbourbon , 123J. Herrera7-6-3Phillip Cunningham.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Del Mar Early Entries, Sunday September 5th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Larry's Legend (L), 121W. Barnett9-7-5Jeffrey Metz20/1. 4Head for Business (L), 124K. Desormeaux2-4-2Robert Hess, Jr.7/2. 5Wearenotbadpeople (L), 121E. Maldonado2-x-xRyan Hanson5/2. 6So Cal Memory (L), 121F. Prat7-x-xPeter Miller4/1. 7Irresistibly Sexy (L), 121T. Pereira3-x-xIan Kruljac5/1. 8Pick Your Bid (L), 121M. Gutierrez5-3-7Antonio Garcia30/1. 9Warrens Candy Man (L), 121J. Hernandez6-3-5Craig...

