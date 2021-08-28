Sweetwater County Fair Results Saturday August 28th, 2021
1st-$4,900, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Two and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:35.210. Pro Dream1289101-hd1-noJ. Bobroff14.405.603.206.20. Azoom Flash130254-hd2-hdJ. Dominguez3.202.402.40. Fiftys Delite131372-no3-noD. Carrillo5.207.30. Cd Lavishing Victory126723-no4-noD. Jimenez27.80. Cir Lady Moon1311046-¾5-½J. Virgen9.70. Jess Ya Please131165-hd6-1½L. Peralta1.70. Remington Steele129897-hd7-nkJ. Guzman22.00. Cd Lotta Okey Dokey131618-nk8-1½J. Valenzuela26.10.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0