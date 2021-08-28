Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sweetwater County, WY

Sweetwater County Fair Results Saturday August 28th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

1st-$4,900, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Two and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:35.210. Cd Lotta Okey Dokey131618-nk8-1½J. Valenzuela26.10. Quake Time128489-hd9-nkE. Ramerez12.10. Eyesa Special Ocie126531010S. Larsen19.00. 9 (9)Pro Dream14.405.603.20. 2 (2)Azoom Flash3.202.40. 3 (3)Fiftys Delite5.20. $1 Exacta (9-2) paid $42.30; $0.1 Superfecta (9-2-3-ALL)...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sweetwater County, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Sweetwater County, WY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Sweetwater County Fair#Cir#Cd Lotta Okey#Equibase Company Llc#Trial#Sp Echo#Dynasty126542 Hd2 Hd2 Nkj#Daily Double
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy