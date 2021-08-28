Cancel
Knight breaks US record in 10-2 quarterfinal win over Japan

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Hilary Knight had two goals and an assist to break Cammi Granato's U.S. points record in women's world hockey championship play, helping the Americans beat Japan 10-2 on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Knight tied Granato at 78 points with a goal in the first and broke...

