LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet with lows in the low 70s and winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s, although there is a chance for isolated, but limited, showers and storms across Texoma as a surface front will transition along the Kansas/Oklahoma border, however a majority of us will be dry.