1st_$9,000, wvr cl, 3YO up F&M, 4½f, clear. 5 (5) Expensive Devon (E.Rojas Fernandez)15.406.00. Off 7:48. Time 0:51.96. Fast. Also Ran_Badger Gal, Goddess Aphrodite, In It for Life, Dairy Kid, Nip Nap, Beyond the Clouds. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $82.50. $1 Superfecta (6-5-3-7) paid $5,269.90. $1 Trifecta (6-5-3) paid $599.80.