1st_$33,375, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., clear. Off 12:42. Time 1:42.69. Yielding. Scratched_Prinecess Doir. Also Ran_Double Happiness, Ciarrai Abu, Bay of Angels, Pass It On, Americas Woman, Mayfield of Dreams, Sevilla Sangria, Bust Out Lady. $1 Exacta (2-10) paid $44.60. $1 Superfecta (2-10-7-4) paid $721.70. $1 Trifecta (2-10-7) paid $227.60. $1 X-5 Super High Five (2-10-7-4-3) no winners.