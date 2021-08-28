Gulfstream Park Results Saturday August 28th, 2021
12th-$23,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.120, 45.710, 1:09.980, 00.000, 00.000, 1:29.170. Frozen Assets1183118-17-½6-2½5-¾M. Fuentes25.60. Billy Bones1247129-111-38-26-¾J. Diaz, Jr.83.00. Nona Rac118436-1½10-½7-1½7-2½M. Meneses52.00. High Press1181063-½2-½5-18-5¼J. Gonzales11.80. Fortified1186910-hd12129-1½A. Arroyo10.50. Wrote in Stone1182107-½9-1½11-½10-hdC. Lugo154.30. Asymptomatic118542-hd4-29-hd11-nkE. Jaramillo3.60. Tinker's Pal124955-hd5-½10-112R. Maragh74.40. 8 (8)Khocu12.007.004.00.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
