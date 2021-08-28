Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Gulfstream Park Results Saturday August 28th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

12th-$23,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.120, 45.710, 1:09.980, 00.000, 00.000, 1:29.170. Frozen Assets1183118-17-½6-2½5-¾M. Fuentes25.60. Billy Bones1247129-111-38-26-¾J. Diaz, Jr.83.00. Nona Rac118436-1½10-½7-1½7-2½M. Meneses52.00. High Press1181063-½2-½5-18-5¼J. Gonzales11.80. Fortified1186910-hd12129-1½A. Arroyo10.50. Wrote in Stone1182107-½9-1½11-½10-hdC. Lugo154.30. Asymptomatic118542-hd4-29-hd11-nkE. Jaramillo3.60. Tinker's Pal124955-hd5-½10-112R. Maragh74.40. 8 (8)Khocu12.007.004.00.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulfstream Park#Turf#Clr Fractional Final Time#Cat118128128 1 2 4#Tinker#Equibase Company Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Del Mar Barn Notes: Flashiest Returns in Saturday’s Del Mar Derby

(Del Mar / Photo Courtesy of Del Mar) POWELL HOPES FOR OCEANSIDE FLASHBACK FROM FLASHIEST IN DERBY. Leonard Powell-trained Flashiest is back at Del Mar where the 3-year-old gelded son of Mizzen Mast was last seen winning the Runhappy Oceanside Stakes on the opening day of a meeting down to its last five programs.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Can Happy Saver Make His Connections Happy Again in G1 Jockey Club Gold Cup?

(Happy Saver / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) Wertheimer and Frere’s Happy Saver is out to protect his title and etch his name amongst a quality group of horses to secure multiple triumphs in the G1, $1 million Jockey Club Gold Cup for 3-year-olds and upward going 1 ¼ miles at Saratoga Race Course, which will host the 103rd edition on Saturday.
Animalsdmtc.com

Grade I Debutante Lures Eight Young Fillies Sunday at Del Mar

Eight 2-year-old fillies will battle here Sunday over seven furlongs in the 71st edition of the Grade I TVG Del Mar Debutante, the annual championship race for juvenile misses at the seaside summer session. They’ll race for the prestige, black type and the winner’s share of a $300,000 purse. Besides...
Elko County, NVmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Elko County Fair-4-Add

4th_$4,500, alc, 2YO, , hazy. Off 2:28. Time 1:71.53. Fast. Also Ran_Pursuit of Pappa. Exacta (2-1) paid $16.00. Quinella (1-2) paid $7.60. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Sportsdmtc.com

Pair of Graded Grass Stakes Top Program Saturday at Del Mar

Flashiest (outside) and Crew Dragon © Benoit Photo. Two graded grass stakes – both at a mile and one-eighth out of the track’s unique angled infield chute -- will highlight an 11-race card scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Del Mar – the Grade II, $250,000 Caesars Sportsbook Del Mar Derby and the Grade II, $200,000 John C. Mabee Stakes.
Animalsdmtc.com

Futurity Colt Stirs Del Mar Memories for Hall of Famer Casse

A fun story about the last time trainer Mark Casse had a colt win the Best Pal Stakes and then be favored for the Del Mar Futurity. The year was 2014. The horse was John Oxley-owned Skyway, who was ridden to victory in the Futurity-prep Best Pal by Stewart Elliott. Casse, recently inducted into racing’s Hall of Fame a year after being voted entrance, picks up the narrative from there.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Golden Gate Fields Results Friday September 3rd, 2021

5th-$23,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.240, 46.830, 1:11.510, 1:24.320, 00.000, 1:37.550. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Nowhere Man123532-12-12-22-21-1½F. Duran23.008.203.8010.50. Diamond Blitz125421-2½1-51-41-42-noA. Espinoza3.602.601.20. Respect the Hustle123114-23-14-13-hd3-¾W. Antongeorgi III3.002.80. Holy Ghost123365-25-85-154-½4-1¾F. Alvarado4.40. Alvaaro123643-hd4-2½3-hd5-205-28E. Roman13.00. Colour Me Happy1212566666I. Orozco6.10. $0.5 Pick 5 (6-5-3/6-5-5) 5 Correct Paid $4,253.85. $0.5...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Saratoga

1st_$60,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 6f, cloudy. Off 1:08. Time 1:12.06. Fast. Scratched_Lanzoni. Also Ran_Magical Knight, Dorsoduro, Bet. $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $16.00. $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-4-7) paid $19.37. $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-4) paid $18.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Ellis Park

1st_$12,500, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, tf., cloudy. Off 12:51. Time 1:02.89. Firm. Scratched_Another Rachel. Also Ran_Venus in Furs, Beyond a Million, Mapped Out, Decaf. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $11.80. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-3-4) paid $29.50. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $14.50. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Timonium-7-Add

7th_$49,680, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, clear. Off 3:42. Time 1:19.27. Fast. Scratched_Tam Char. Also Ran_Princess Kokachin, Tweet Away Robin. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-1-1-1/5) 4 Correct Paid $197.55. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-1/5) 3 Correct Paid $52.75. $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $17.20. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $11.70. $1 Superfecta (1-4-2-3) paid $174.40. $1 Trifecta (1-4-2) paid $56.40.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Arapahoe Park Entries, Wednesday September 8th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Hismuddawasamudda (BL), 120N. Haar7-2-10Robert Haar12/1. 3Macho On Dax (BL), 124J. Journet4-3-4Temple Rushton10/1. 4Pervasive (BL), 120A. Ramos3-6-6Stetson Mitchell7/2. 5Bullaway (BL), 117C. Fackler2-x-xJuan Chavez5/2. 6Babe Truth (BL), 124F. Fonseca-Soto5-8-7Neil Koch20/1. 2nd-$8,400, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Penn National-2-Add

2nd_$28,900, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5f, cloudy. Off 6:29. Time 0:58.31. Fast. Scratched_Papal Law, Railmaster. Also Ran_Zyramid, McPherson. Daily Double (7-4) paid $28.40. Exacta (4-7) paid $34.20. $1 Trifecta (4-7-1) paid $56.30. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Early Entries, Wednesday September 8th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Moody Woman , 120A. Bocachica2-x-xAnthony Farrior. 2Two Step Sally , 120D. Araujo2-x-xTina Malgarini-Mawing. 3I B Nasty (L), 120F. Peltroche5-3-5Gregory Viands. 4Love California (L), 120R. Latchmanx-x-xJohn McKee. 5Hannahs Red Ruby (L), 120V. Rodriguez2-4-4Michael Sterling. 6Jack's Ruca (L), 120J. Villegas4-6-xMichelle Knoblauch-Perez. 2nd-$12,100, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Remington Park Results Friday September 3rd, 2021

4th-$13,475, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.030, 45.600, 58.240, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.170. Magna Punch119322-hd2-hd4-hd6-7¼S. Risenhoover4.90. Desk Pop121298-38-48-½7-¾O. Sanchez58.20. Bankin Burbank122487-1½7-57-28-2¼B. Landeros66.20. Jeano119679999J. Medina10.60. 9 (9)Mitchapalooza5.404.002.40. 1 (1)Bold Image6.203.60. 8 (8)Im the Man Now3.20. Exacta (9-1) paid $35.80; $0.1 Superfecta (9-1-8-5) paid...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Del Mar-2-Add

2nd_$31,000, mdn cl, 2YO F, 5½f, clear. Off 4:02. Time 1:04.52. Fast. Also Ran_I'm a Giraffe, Artisan Dancer, Miss Reno, My Sweet Mary, Am Yisrael Chai, Unfaithful Ways, Malibuena. Daily Double (3-2) paid $47.60. $1 Exacta (2-10) paid $18.70. Quinella (2-10) paid $27.80. $0.1 Superfecta (2-10-6-9) paid $67.04. $0.5 Trifecta (2-10-6) paid $103.00.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

G2 Prioress Preview: Souper Sensational Looks, Well, Sensational

(Souper Sensational / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) Live Oak Plantation’s graded stakes-winner Souper Sensational will look to build on a strong runner-up effort in a stakes sprint at Saratoga Race Course with a return engagement at the summer meet, headlining a six-horse field of 3-year-old fillies in Saturday’s G2, $250,000 Prioress contested at six furlongs at the Spa.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Evangeline Downs Entries, Thursday

1st_$15,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 2YO, 4½f. 2nd_$21,500, mdn cl $20,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 5f. 3rd_$28,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f. 4th_$30,500, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2 L), 7½f. 5th_$10,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi. Ambassador House120Miss Mabelee117. Rock On Cowboy120P T's Flash115. Gottatakehimto120El Ward118. Schemer123Thirsty Wind123. 6th_$18,500, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up,...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Monmouth Park Early Entries, Monday September 6th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Simply Smashing (L), 123J. Torres7-4-5Eli Betancourt. 2Big Lee's Legacy (L), 118G. Corrales5-5-xJames Frangella, Jr. 3Tale Lights (L), 123M. Sanchez2-5-3Patrick McBurney. 4Moon Unit Zapper (L), 123I. Castillo4-4-2Gregory Sacco. 5Hot Little Number (L), 123H. Figueroa6-7-7Eli Betancourt. 6Ageless Artist , 118J. Ferrer3-3-5Joseph Mazza. 7Singleberylbourbon , 123J. Herrera7-6-3Phillip Cunningham.

Comments / 0

Community Policy