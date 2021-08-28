Family vows 'to get justice' for 'beautiful soul'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico County family is praying for justice after a young man remembered as a "beautiful soul" was killed in Richmond last weekend.

"I can't even explain it," Terrance Easter's mother, Sherita, said. "There's no word that I can pull from to even explain it."

Sherita Easter was at a loss for words Saturday afternoon as she sat in her 20-year-old son's bedroom reflecting on his life one week after he was killed.

"My son had called me the night before and said that he was off and that he was going to come over the next day," Sherita Easter recalled.

But Friday, Aug. 20 turned out to be the last day she would talk with her son. Her daughter called the next morning to share troubling news.

"She saw something on Facebook that looked like my son's car," Sherita Easter remembered.

Richmond Police said the 20-year-old was shot along the 1300 block of Coalter Street in Mosby Court around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21. Officers said he died at the scene.

Sherdaryl Trent called her brother's death a "senseless, senseless, senseless act of violence."

She said the family has no connections to the Mosby Court area. The women believe Terrance was most likely there visiting a friend and think he was attacked randomly while heading out.

"Whoever did this don't understand who they took away or what they did," Trent said. "So one way or another, we're going to get justice, because of who they took away in this senseless manner."

Terrance's sister and mother remembered him as a good guy trying to make it in life.

"Terrance Easter’s life mattered," his mother said. "He was a beautiful, beautiful soul. He would have helped anybody. He's very intelligent, very kind. He was so loving. And his smile would light up a room."

While police continue to investigate, his sister and mother hope for justice.

"We really did lose somebody that was great," Sherita Easter said. "And I'm just so sorry that the rest of the world won't be able to see the person that he was."

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family offer a reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in Easter's murder.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sleem at 804-814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

