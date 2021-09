It’s easy to mock Jay Monahan, just because he decided to side with his star player over his overserved fans. On Tuesday, the commissioner laid down the law: you may not yell Brooksie at Bryson DeChambeau, no matter how many Michelob Ultras (official beer of the PGA Tour) you have consumed. A commissioner’s first responsibility is to the players, their playing opportunities, their working conditions, their sensitivities. Their paydays.