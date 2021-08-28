WRRC 2021 Virtual Annual Conference Tribal Water Resilience in a Changing Environment
(August 28, 2021) – As drought, extreme heat, and wildfires plague the West, the ability of our communities to withstand and/or adapt to water stresses—their water resilience—is in question. The water practices and perspectives of Arizona's Native Nations provide insights into developing pathways toward a more sustainable and resilient future. Tribal Water Resilience in a Changing Environment, the focus of the University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center's 2021 annual conference, offers an engaging agenda on these complex, multidimensional, and multigenerational matters.
