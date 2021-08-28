WRRC 2021 Virtual Annual Conference Tribal Water Resilience in a Changing Environment

The U.S. Department of State is pleased to announce the winners of the third annual Resilience Innovation Grant, a part of the Greening Diplomacy Initiative (GDI) Awards. Sponsored by the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO), the grant provides nearly $1 million to help U.S. embassies and consulates address emerging environmental risks for their operations with innovative solutions. Selected projects positively impact the communities the Department operates in and provides tangible examples of sustainability and resilience technology and interventions. This has taken on even more importance this year as President Biden has directed all agencies to lead by example on climate change through Executive Order 14008 on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad.