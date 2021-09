The weather has been consistent recently and so has the fishing. Cooler nights with warm days and afternoons have been common and the forecast is calling for more of the same. And that means if you are on a good bite, don't change a thing. If you are struggling to catch fish, keep changing tactics until you find success. I am a huge believer in consistent weather, consistent fishing. So, with the start of September, so far I am a happy angler. With the recent rains we had last weekend, nature has also had a second chance to drink up some much-needed water. Of course, we could still use more. But as they say, it's better than nothing.