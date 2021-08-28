Cancel
Barbour County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-30 11:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barbour A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pike and southwestern Barbour Counties through 700 PM CDT At 615 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Blue Springs State Park, or 9 miles southeast of Clio, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts around 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Brundidge, Clio, Louisville, Tyler Crossroads, Doster, Texasville, Blue Springs State Park, Tennille, Tarentum, Brundidge Municipal Airport, Hamilton Crossroads and Monticello. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

