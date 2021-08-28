Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hanson, Lake, McCook, Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for east central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for east central South Dakota. Target Area: Hanson; Lake; McCook; Minnehaha The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lake County in east central South Dakota Northwestern Minnehaha County in southeastern South Dakota McCook County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Hanson County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 648 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bridgewater, or 16 miles west of Lake Vermillion State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Canistota around 700 PM CDT. Salem around 705 PM CDT. Montrose around 715 PM CDT. Colton around 730 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH