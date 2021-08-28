Cancel
Rockingham County, VA

Flood Warning issued for City of Harrisonburg, Rockingham by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 21:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Harrisonburg; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in Central Rockingham County in western Virginia The City of Harrisonburg in western Virginia * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 734 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Harrisonburg... Bridgewater Dale Enterprise... Dayton Linville... Singers Glen Keezletown... Lacey Spring Cherry Grove... Pleasant Valley Hinton... Montezuma This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: Route 704 near Cooks Creek Muddy Creek Rd between Mt Clinton and Singers Glen The Town of Dayton near Cooks Creek This includes the following streams and drainages Cooks Creek, Mill Creek, Shoemaker River, Joes Creek, North River, Turley Creek, Muddy Creek, Tide Spring Branch, Blacks Run, Dry Fork, North Fork Shenandoah River, Cub Run, Pleasant Run, Congers Creek, Dry River, Daphna Creek, Smith Creek, War Branch and Linville Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

