Dust Storm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 445 PM MST, strong outflow winds was moving west across eastern Pima County towards Pinal County and the Tohono Oodham Nation. These outflow winds and assoicated dust storm is moving west to northwest at 30 to 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph possible. SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 205 and 243. Route 86 between mile markers 75 and 157. Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 123. Route 286 between mile markers 33 and 45. Locations impacted include Marana, Sells, Eloy, Three Points, Avra Valley, Santa Rosa, Picacho, Topawa, Pisinemo, Chui-Chu, San Miguel, San Isidro, Picacho Peak State Park, Saguaro National Park West, Kitt Peak, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Ali Chukson and Covered Wells. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.