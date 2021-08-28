Special Weather Statement issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 11:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pike Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Pike County through 730 PM CDT At 645 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Brundidge to 10 miles south of Antioch. Movement was northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Troy, Brundidge, Goshen, Banks, Ansley, Troy Municipal Airport, Antioch, Troy University, Tarentum, Brundidge Municipal Airport, Mossy Grove and Henderson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH